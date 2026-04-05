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From streets to exams: Kashmir's youth rewire aspirations after militancy decline

Across Srinagar and district towns, coaching centres preparing students for UPSC, JKPSC, NEET and other competitive exams are witnessing a steady surge in enrolment.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirYouth

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