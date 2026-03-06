<p>Srinagar: The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-khamenei">Ali Khamenei</a> has triggered massive protests in several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>, once again underlining a long-standing pattern in the Valley where developments in the Muslim world frequently spill onto the streets.</p><p>Large crowds took to the streets earlier this week in Shia-dominated areas of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a>, Budgam and Bandipora raising slogans against the United States and Israel and expressing solidarity with Iran’s leadership.</p><p>The demonstrations are the latest reminder of how geopolitical events in distant parts of the Muslim world often resonate strongly in Kashmir.</p><p>Such reactions are not new. For decades, the Valley has witnessed protests over developments involving Muslim countries or communities—from conflicts in Palestine to wars in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iraq">Iraq</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/syria">Syria</a>.</p><p>Perhaps the most controversial example came in 2011 when hardline separatist leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/syed-ali-geelani">Syed Ali Geelani</a> offered funeral prayers in absentia for Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda chief killed by US forces in Pakistan. The “gaibana namaz-e-janaza” was held in Srinagar and echoed in several mosques across the Valley, highlighting how events far beyond Kashmir’s borders could trigger political and religious mobilisation locally.</p><p>More recently, protests erupted in parts of Kashmir and Ladakh in 2020 following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad, particularly in Shia-majority pockets.</p><p>Analysts say the Valley’s strong reactions to such developments are rooted in a mix of historical links, religious identity and political sentiment.</p>.Protests across India over Khamenei killing.<p>For centuries, historians say, Kashmir maintained deep cultural connections with Iran and Central Asia. Persian served as the language of administration and scholarship in the region, leaving a lasting imprint on the Valley’s literature, art and religious traditions, they said.</p><p>Shia communities that developed in parts of central Kashmir also maintained close theological and cultural ties with Iran.</p><p>“These reactions are largely emotional because people here feel a deep religious and historical connection with Iran and other parts of the Muslim world,” said Aga Syed Yosuf, a political leader from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budgam">Budgam</a>. “Whenever something significant happens there, people in Kashmir see it not just as an international issue but as something that concerns the wider Muslim community.”</p><p>Observers say such protests are also shaped by the Valley’s own political history. For decades, the Kashmir conflict has been framed by many local actors within a broader narrative of Muslim political struggles worldwide, making global events resonate strongly with sections of the population.</p><p>As a result, demonstrations linked to international Muslim causes have often followed a familiar pattern in the Valley—large gatherings after Friday prayers, rallies and slogans condemning Western powers or Israel.</p><p>The latest protests over developments in Iran, analysts say, underline how events unfolding thousands of kilometres away can still ignite strong emotions in Kashmir, reflecting a continuing sense of religious and political solidarity with the wider <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslim</a> world.</p>