Fruit fall in Kashmir orchards triggers probe into apples bound for markets nationwide

<p>Srinagar: An unusual spell of premature fruit fall in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apples">apple orchards</a> has triggered a government probe into what may be affecting a crop that fills fruit baskets across India.</p><p>The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted an expert committee to ascertain the causes behind the fruit fall after orchardists reported immature apples dropping from trees weeks before the harvest season.</p><p>Samples from affected orchards have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis, officials said.</p><p>Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar has directed horticulture and agriculture officials to conduct a detailed assessment, identify the extent of damage and submit recommendations for remedial action.</p>.From cloudbursts to hailstorms, Kashmir sees rise in weather extremes.<p>The reports have emerged from villages in Shopian, one of Kashmir’s most important apple-growing districts.</p><p>Some growers have linked the fruit drop to recent spray applications, though officials and scientists have cautioned against drawing conclusions until laboratory tests are completed.</p><p>“We have ordered a scientific assessment to determine the exact reasons behind the fruit fall and to ensure that growers receive timely guidance,” Dar said while reviewing reports from the affected areas.</p><p>The issue has drawn attention because Kashmir is India’s largest apple-producing region, accounting for the bulk of the country’s domestic apple output.</p><p>The horticulture sector is estimated to support around 35 lakh people directly and indirectly through farming, transportation, packaging, storage and trade, while the apple economy is valued at nearly ₹12,000 crore annually.</p>.Explained | Kashmir’s tourist boom is back, but are visitors missing the best of the Valley?.<p>Every year, Kashmiri apples travel thousands of kilometres to wholesale markets and retail stores across the country.</p><p>Any significant disruption to the crop is therefore closely watched not only by growers and traders in the Valley but also by stakeholders across the fruit supply chain.</p><p>Officials said the expert panel would examine multiple possible causes, including weather stress, fungal infections, nutrient deficiencies, physiological disorders and the potential impact of agrochemicals.</p><p>Notices have reportedly been issued to manufacturers and distributors of products used in some of the affected orchards pending the outcome of the investigation.</p><p>The episode comes amid growing concerns over the vulnerability of Himalayan horticulture to erratic weather conditions.</p><p>Orchardists across Kashmir have faced repeated challenges in recent years, including unseasonal rainfall, hailstorms, prolonged dry spells and changing disease patterns.</p><p>As the Valley’s apple crop enters a crucial phase of development, growers are hoping the phenomenon remains limited and does not cast a shadow over one of Kashmir’s most important economic sectors.</p>