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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Fruit fall in Kashmir orchards triggers probe into apples bound for markets nationwide

Samples from affected orchards have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis, officials said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirapplesorchard

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