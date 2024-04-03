Gangster shot dead in a police encounter in Jammu, injured officer dies during treatment

Probationary Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma, who suffered head injuries during the encounter, died during treatment on Wednesday, they said, adding that a special police officer was also injured.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials chased gangsters Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station, which led to an exchange of fire near the Government Medical College hospital around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.