<p>Srinagar: The Cyber Investigation Unit of the Crime Branch (CIK-CID) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir </a>has busted a highly sophisticated international fraud racket operating from Srinagar, arresting seven persons and seizing a large quantity of digital equipment.<br><br>A police spokesperson said the operation was launched following credible technical inputs about covert call centres engaged in online fraud targeting both domestic and foreign nationals.<br><br>Specialized teams comprising <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-crime">cyber</a> experts and field operatives conducted surveillance and digital intelligence gathering before zeroing in on a key operational hub in the Rangreth industrial area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Coordinated raids were then carried out across multiple locations in the city, he said.<br><br>Officials said the accused were running an unregistered call centre equipped with advanced Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems that enabled them to generate international virtual numbers and mask their real locations through spoofing and server routing techniques.</p>.Three held for 'digital arrest' of Lucknow couple; extortion of Rs 90 lakh.<p>This allowed them to pose as legitimate service providers while targeting victims overseas.<br><br>Among the items seized were 13 mobile phones, nine laptops, VoIP systems, SIM cards, networking devices and digital storage media. Investigators said the material contains substantial evidence of a well-organised and technologically advanced criminal enterprise.<br><br>Preliminary findings indicate that the racket had linkages beyond Jammu and Kashmir and was part of a wider cybercrime syndicate targeting individuals in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The accused allegedly used fake websites and online advertisements, including spoofed email service interfaces and search engine ads, to lure victims.<br><br>Once victims clicked on these advertisements, they were directed to toll-free numbers operated by the accused. Callers, posing as technical support staff or service providers, would then convince victims that their devices or bank accounts had been compromised. They were subsequently persuaded to share sensitive personal and financial details or make payments to “resolve” the issue.<br></p>.Cyber fraud busted: Six arrested for Rs 2 crore scam in single day.<p><br>The fraudulently obtained money was routed through multiple layers, including bank accounts, digital wallets and cryptocurrency platforms. Investigators found that funds were transferred into mule accounts and later converted into cryptocurrencies such as USDT, before being further layered to obscure their origin.<br><br>Officials said the transactions, which run into several crores, were entirely digital, with no cash component involved.<br><br>An FIR is being registered under charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. Authorities said follow-up raids are underway to apprehend other members of the network.<br><br>Forensic analysis of the seized devices has been initiated, while efforts are ongoing to identify victims and trace financial trails. Investigators are also probing the national and international linkages of the syndicate.<br><br>Officials described the operation as a major success in tackling emerging cyber threats, highlighting how globally connected fraud networks are increasingly using smaller urban centres as operational bases to target victims worldwide.</p>