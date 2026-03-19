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Global cyber scam syndicate unearthed in Srinagar, seven held

Among the items seized were 13 mobile phones, nine laptops, VoIP systems, SIM cards, networking devices and digital storage media.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsSrinagarscam

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