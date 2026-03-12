<p>Srinagar: A day after escaping an “assassination” attempt at a wedding in Jammu, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a> on Thursday termed his survival an act of “divine intervention” and questioned the “total absence” of police deployment at the high-profile event where the gun attack took place.</p><p>The 88-year-old president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-conference">National Conference</a> and former chief minister was attending a wedding reception on Wednesday night when a man allegedly fired at him from close range.</p><p>Abdullah escaped unhurt after his security personnel quickly overpowered the assailant.</p><p>Recalling the incident, Abdullah said he initially mistook the gunshot for a firecracker. “I thought it was a firecracker. Later I realised it was a gunshot. God saved me,” he told reporters while reacting to the incident.</p><p>The veteran politician, however, raised concerns over security arrangements at the venue, saying there was no visible police presence despite the attendance of several prominent political figures.</p><p>“There were many important people present there. There should have been proper arrangements. But there was a total absence of police deployment,” Abdullah said, urging authorities to examine the apparent security lapse.</p>.Targeting political leaders through violence unacceptable: J&K BJP on attack on Farooq Abdullah.<p>Police identified the accused as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Jammu, who was detained immediately after the firing. Officials said the weapon used in the attack — a licensed pistol — has been seized.</p><p>During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that he had been harbouring a grudge against Abdullah for years and had been waiting for an opportunity to kill him. </p><p>According to police sources, Jamwal claimed he had wanted to assassinate the former chief minister for nearly two decades.</p><p>Security officials said initial investigations suggest the attack appears to have been driven by a personal motive, with no immediate indication of a terror angle.</p><p>However, agencies are examining how the assailant managed to reach close to a Z-plus protected leader at a crowded public event.</p><p>The incident has triggered concern over security arrangements for senior political leaders attending social gatherings in Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Several political leaders condemned the attack and expressed relief that Abdullah was unharmed, while demanding a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that allowed the attacker to get so close to the veteran leader.</p><p>Authorities said that further investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and whether there were lapses in security coordination at the venue.</p>