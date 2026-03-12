Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

'God saved me': Farooq Abdullah's first reaction after assassination bid at wedding in Jammu

The veteran leader was targeted while he was at a wedding in Jammu on Wednesday night.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFarooq Abdullahassassination

Follow us on :

Follow Us