<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jammu%20and%20Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday reacted to the assassination bid on him, saying "God saved me". </p><p>The veteran leader was targeted while he was at a wedding in Jammu on Wednesday night. </p><p>The accused was identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal from Jammu even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Farooq%20Abdullah">Abdullah </a>had a narrow escape while leaving the venue of the wedding. </p><p>"I am fine and God has saved me," Abdullah told <em>PTI</em> on Thursday morning.</p><p>Recalling the moment, Abdullah said the assailant had managed to get right behind his neck. </p>.Watch | 'Was waiting for 20 years': Video shows exact moment of assassination bid on Farooq Abdullah.<p>"At the last minute, he was overpowered by the security personnel, including the NSG. I was immediately put into my car and driven away safely," he added.</p><p>During questioning, the police found that Singh was waiting for an opportunity to assassinate Abdullah for over 20 years. </p><p>The attack on the National Conference chief, a Z+ category protectee, has triggered serious security concerns in the Union Territory. </p><p>Under standard protocol for such high-profile figures, the area should have been sanitised and strict access control enforced.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Farooq Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah raised the concerns on X. </p>.'Have taken bullets for staying with India, ready to face them again': Farooq Abdullah.<p>"....what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured the assassination attempt failed," he said.</p><p>"There are more questions than answers at the moment, including how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM," he added. </p><p>Following the incident, the chief minister reached Jammu and drove straight to his father’s residence.</p><p>A review of the security of all central government protectees in Jammu and Kashmir is now being conducted by senior officials.</p>