Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest: Omar Abdullah

"I can only hope and pray that the decision is in our favour, but, I cannot neither claim that success will be ours, nor, anyone else can. We are waiting for the judgement, let it come, we will talk then,' he said.

To a question about what the NC's future course of action, the former chief minister said he does not react to ifs and buts.

"Let the decision come, we are not running away from here. We will react then," he added.

Responding to another question about the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Abdullah said it was very unfortunate.

"After her expulsion, when Moitra spoke to media, Farooq (Abdullah) was present. Our full support and sympathy is with her. We regret that she was not allowed to speak in the Parliament to clear her stand. This proves that might is right," he said.

Omar said the BJP should remember that they will not be in power forever.