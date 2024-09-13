Grenades, explosive substances recovered as security forces arrest terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces on Thursday night arrested a suspsect in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, who was found to be carrying hand grenades, explosive substances, and other incriminating materials.

According to news agency ANI, preliminary investigation revealed the suspect's identity as Mohd Shabir, who was in touch with a PoK handler Azim Khan, who directed him to collect the consignment from Surankot town.

After the suspect was apprehended, security forces recovered three HE 36 hand grenades, along with explosive substances.

More to follow...