Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Gulmarg receives season's first snowfall, rains lash Kashmir plains

The snowfall began early in the morning and continued intermittently, blanketing the meadows of the destination with about an inch of snow, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 08:20 IST
rainsSnowfallJammu and KashmirGulmarg

Follow us on :

Follow Us