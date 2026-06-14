Hailstorms add to Kashmir apple growers' woes amid rising import competition

Kashmir's apple growers face severe hailstorm damage and import competition, threatening livelihoods and industry stability.

In one line

Key points

• Hailstorm devastation Repeated hailstorms in Kashmir damaged apple orchards during the fruit-setting stage, causing up to 30% losses in the agriculture and horticulture sector.

• Import competition threat Growers struggle against cheaper imported apples from countries like Iran, Turkey, the US, and New Zealand, reducing market competitiveness.

• Economic impact on growers Damaged crops and increased cultivation costs threaten the livelihoods of 3.5 million people dependent on Kashmir's apple industry.

• Demands for support Farmers and industry representatives demand crop insurance and financial assistance to mitigate losses from weather and imports.