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Hailstorms add to Kashmir apple growers' woes amid rising import competition

The latest damage has revived demands for crop insurance and financial assistance for apple growers.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 08:02 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Hailstorms add to Kashmir apple growers' woes amid rising import competition

In one line
Kashmir's apple growers face severe hailstorm damage and import competition, threatening livelihoods and industry stability.
Key points
Hailstorm devastation
Repeated hailstorms in Kashmir damaged apple orchards during the fruit-setting stage, causing up to 30% losses in the agriculture and horticulture sector.
Import competition threat
Growers struggle against cheaper imported apples from countries like Iran, Turkey, the US, and New Zealand, reducing market competitiveness.
Economic impact on growers
Damaged crops and increased cultivation costs threaten the livelihoods of 3.5 million people dependent on Kashmir's apple industry.
Demands for support
Farmers and industry representatives demand crop insurance and financial assistance to mitigate losses from weather and imports.
Climate vulnerability
Increasing frequency of hailstorms, untimely rainfall, and temperature fluctuations is making horticulture a riskier enterprise in Kashmir.
Key statistics
30%
Crop damage from hailstorms
Three-fourths
Proportion of India's apple production from Kashmir
3.5 million
People dependent on Kashmir's apple industry
70%
Price crash in Kashmir's apple industry
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 14 June 2026, 08:02 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirweatherKashmir apple

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