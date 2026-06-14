Hailstorms add to Kashmir apple growers' woes amid rising import competition

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Kashmir's apple growers face severe hailstorm damage and import competition, threatening livelihoods and industry stability.
Key points
• Hailstorm devastation
Repeated hailstorms in Kashmir damaged apple orchards during the fruit-setting stage, causing up to 30% losses in the agriculture and horticulture sector.
• Import competition threat
Growers struggle against cheaper imported apples from countries like Iran, Turkey, the US, and New Zealand, reducing market competitiveness.
• Economic impact on growers
Damaged crops and increased cultivation costs threaten the livelihoods of 3.5 million people dependent on Kashmir's apple industry.
• Demands for support
Farmers and industry representatives demand crop insurance and financial assistance to mitigate losses from weather and imports.
• Climate vulnerability
Increasing frequency of hailstorms, untimely rainfall, and temperature fluctuations is making horticulture a riskier enterprise in Kashmir.
Key statistics
30%
Crop damage from hailstorms
Three-fourths
Proportion of India's apple production from Kashmir
3.5 million
People dependent on Kashmir's apple industry
70%
Price crash in Kashmir's apple industry
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 14 June 2026, 08:02 IST