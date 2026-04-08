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Half of J&K’s lakes lost since 1967, audit flags deep ecological crisis

Even iconic lakes such as Dal Lake and Wular Lake continue to face severe pressure from pollution, encroachments and siltation.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLakesDal Lake

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