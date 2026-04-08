<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has lost nearly half of its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/rising-glof-risk-shadows-kashmirs-strategic-ladakh-route-3951937">lakes </a>and waterbodies over the past six decades, with 315 out of 697 recorded in 1967 having completely vanished, according to a recent audit that flags an alarming ecological decline in the fragile <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/himalayan-songbird-makes-a-rare-visit-to-bengaluru-3799660">Himalayan </a>region.<br><br>The findings, based on a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, reveal that another 203 waterbodies have significantly shrunk, while 63 have lost more than half of their original area and now face the threat of extinction.<br><br>In total, 518 of the 697 lakes—nearly three-fourths—have either disappeared or degraded, pointing to systemic stress on Jammu and Kashmir’s hydrological systems.<br><br><strong>Sharp decline in water spread<br></strong>The report quantifies the loss in stark terms: over 2,800 hectares of lake area has been lost since 1967. This includes more than 1,500 hectares linked to vanished waterbodies and over 1,300 hectares lost due to shrinking lakes.<br><br>The original inventory recorded 367 lakes in the Jammu region and 330 in Kashmir. Of the 315 that have disappeared, a majority were located in Jammu, highlighting uneven regional vulnerability.</p>.How a dry Himalayan winter threatens rivers, farms and peace.<p><strong>Encroachment and governance gaps<br></strong>The audit identifies unplanned urbanisation, encroachment, and land-use change as the primary drivers behind the loss.<br><br>“A significant number of waterbodies have either disappeared or reduced considerably in size due to encroachment, land-use changes and inadequate conservation measures,” the CAG report observed.<br><br>In urban centres like Srinagar, wetlands have steadily been reclaimed for housing colonies, roads and commercial infrastructure, often with weak enforcement of environmental regulations.<br><br>Fragmented governance has compounded the crisis, with multiple departments—including Revenue, Agriculture, Forest, Tourism and Urban Development—exercising overlapping control over waterbodies, leading to gaps in accountability.<br><br><strong>Major lakes under stress<br></strong>Even iconic lakes such as Dal Lake and Wular Lake continue to face severe pressure from pollution, encroachments and siltation.<br><br>Untreated sewage discharge, solid waste dumping and agricultural runoff have degraded water quality, accelerating eutrophication and biodiversity loss. Deforestation in catchment areas has further increased silt inflow, reducing water-holding capacity.</p>.Snow droughts and rising risks.<p><strong>Climate risks and expert warning<br></strong>Experts warn that the shrinking of wetlands has weakened the region’s natural defence against floods. Their degradation is widely seen as a contributing factor to the devastating 2014 Kashmir floods.<br><br>Dr Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, a noted earth scientist, has cautioned in published interviews that, “Wetlands are the most threatened ecosystems in Kashmir, primarily due to encroachments and unplanned urbanisation.”<br><br><strong>Livelihoods and biodiversity at risk<br></strong>The decline of lakes has direct implications for livelihoods, particularly for communities dependent on fishing, agriculture and tourism. Wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir are part of the Central Asian Flyway and support rich biodiversity, including migratory birds and aquatic species.<br><br>Their degradation is disrupting ecological balance and diminishing ecosystem services critical to both humans and wildlife.<br><br>The audit calls for a comprehensive and coordinated conservation strategy, including stronger anti-encroachment measures, scientific restoration, improved sewage treatment and a unified institutional framework.<br><br>Without urgent intervention, experts warn, the continued disappearance of waterbodies could have long-term consequences for water security, climate resilience and ecological stability in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>