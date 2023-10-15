‘Hammams’ make comeback in Kashmir homes to beat the winter

The traditional ‘hammams’, an integral part of Kashmir’s cultural heritage, have been a place for relaxation, and socialising, for centuries. Over the years, many of these structures fell into disrepair due to various factors, including changing lifestyles.

However, a renewed interest in preserving Kashmir's rich heritage has led to resurgence in ‘hammams’. Even more than homes, a’ hammam’ is central to masjid in the Valley. Every masjid has one.

Altaf Ahmad, a mason having specialisation in making ‘hammams’ said that during the last few years he made more than 500 hammams in various parts of the Valley. He says one of the reasons for ‘hammams’ making resurgence in the Valley was frequent power cuts in bone chilling winter months and increase in electricity tariffs.

“Rich people prefer a hammam in their houses now as it is the best way to fight the harsh winter without depending upon modern heating gadgets which are dependent on electricity,” he told DH.

Currently, two types of ‘hammams’ are trending in the Valley. The most common is made of special stone mainly found in Ladoo area of Khrew in southern Pulwama district and Sadrakoot area of northern Bandipora district.

The other type of ‘hammam’ is made of stones which are brought from Rajasthan.

But building a ‘hammam’ is not easy. In Pampore area of Pulwama, a few hundred masons know ‘hammam’ making but only eight can build large ones. Normal ‘hammam’ stays warm for 24 hours and others for barely one-fourth of it. It is a specialised art and only those who are trained masons can build a good ‘hammam’.