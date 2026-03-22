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'Hearts of gold': Kashmiris collect donations for war-hit Iran; Iranian Embassy says 'will never forget kindness, humanity'

On Sunday, youth in Shia-dominated areas of the Kashmir valley went from house to house to collect donations for those affected by the war in Iran.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsIranKashmirWest AsiaTrending

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