With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India. https://t.co/6rEyYEfjHu
In every corner of Kashmir, Kashmiri Shia people are donating everything they have livestock, gold, silver, even children are donating their piggy banks. I even saw a very poor man who donated his gas cylinder for the sake of #Iran. https://t.co/4mDOMuNzxNpic.twitter.com/rJfRrh3zZL