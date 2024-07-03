Heatwave grips Kashmir, Srinagar hotter than Kolkata today

Srinagar: Kashmir is currently under the grip of a heat wave with day temperatures at various places soaring to record-high, even as some respite is likely ahead this week, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Srinagar city, at 34.6 degrees Celsius, was hotter than Kolkata, which registered a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded the season's hottest day on Tuesday. In the last decade, this was the second highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of July, the officials said.

On July 18, 2021, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature, 35 degrees Celsius, in July in the last decade.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday at most places in the valley was around five degrees above the normal, the officials said.