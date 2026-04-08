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Heavy showers may lead to flash floods, landslides in parts of Kashmir: Meteorological department

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, the weather office said.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsRainfallweatherKashmir

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