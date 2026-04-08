<p>Srinagar:The popular tourist resort of Gulmarg and few other areas in the higher reaches of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir </a>received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, while rains lashed the plains of the valley, the meteorological department said.</p>.<p>According to the Met, erratic weather would continue till April 10.</p>.<p>The higher reaches of the valley including the popular ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, the weather office said.</p>.<p>Intermittent light to moderate rain, and snow would continue in the higher reaches till Wednesday evening, accompanied with thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places, the Met said.</p>.Hundreds of tourists stranded as Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for second day.<p>Few places in Kashmir may also receive moderate to heavy rain, while few areas in the higher reaches may witness moderate snow till Thursday morning.</p>.<p>A brief spell of light rain/thundershower is also likely at scattered places on Thursday and Friday, it added.</p>.<p>While the weather would remain generally dry from April 11 to April 16, there is a possibility of brief spell of light rain at a few places towards afternoon and evening hours, the weather office said.</p>.<p>Heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flash floods/landslides at a few vulnerable places and water logging in few low-lying areas, it added.</p>