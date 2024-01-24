Helicopter joy rides new attraction for tourists in J&K's Gulmarg amid long wait for snowfall

As snow continues to evade Kashmir, introduction of helicopter joy rides in famous ski-resort Gulmarg has provided traditional snowy adventures a new and exhilarating experience above the snowless terrain.

The introduction of helicopter joy rides has added a thrilling dimension to Gulmarg's tourism amid a long wait for snowfall which has deserted most parts of the Valley till now.

To alleviate the disappointment of dry weather in Gulmarg, Abdul Majeed Bakshi, an entrepreneur, has launched a helicopter service for tourists to relish the beauty of Sunshine and Affarwat peaks.

“The initiative is attracting tourists’ eager to explore these high peaks and witness the natural beauty from the skies,” he said and added that snowfall in coming days is expected to attract foreign tourists for heli-skiing.

The service was started on January 13 and has witnessed an overwhelming response from domestic tourists, drawn by the allure of snow-covered mountain peaks. The panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and verdant landscapes create a unique spectacle, offering a fresh perspective on Gulmarg’s beauty.