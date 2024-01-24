Helicopter joy rides new attraction for tourists in J&K's Gulmarg amid long wait for snowfall

As snow continues to evade Kashmir, introduction of helicopter joy rides in famous ski-resort Gulmarg has provided traditional snowy adventures a new and exhilarating experience above the snowless terrain.
The introduction of helicopter joy rides has added a thrilling dimension to Gulmarg's tourism amid a long wait for snowfall which has deserted most parts of the Valley till now.
To alleviate the disappointment of dry weather in Gulmarg, Abdul Majeed Bakshi, an entrepreneur, has launched a helicopter service for tourists to relish the beauty of Sunshine and Affarwat peaks.
“The initiative is attracting tourists’ eager to explore these high peaks and witness the natural beauty from the skies,” he said and added that snowfall in coming days is expected to attract foreign tourists for heli-skiing.
The service was started on January 13 and has witnessed an overwhelming response from domestic tourists, drawn by the allure of snow-covered mountain peaks. The panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and verdant landscapes create a unique spectacle, offering a fresh perspective on Gulmarg’s beauty.
The cost for each helicopter ride is approximately Rs 13,000 per person. Thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike book helicopter rides, exchanging the traditional winter sports for a bird’s-eye view of the pristine Kashmir Valley.
The absence of snow isn’t dampening their enthusiasm and instead is paving the way for a newfound appreciation of Gulmarg's year-round allure.
“When I arrived in Gulmarg with my wife, I was disappointed not seeing snow. Then I came to know about the newly introduced helicopter joyride and it was full of enjoyment. It compensated for my desire to see snow,” said Satish Kumar, a tourist from Delhi.
“The view of the snow-capped mountains above was simply breathtaking,” he added.
As the rhythmic thumping of helicopter blades echo through the Gulmarg, it signals a departure from the serene snow-filled scenes that had long defined the region. It seems the ski-resort, once synonymous with winter wonderlands, has successfully reinvented itself, proving that excitement could be found even in the absence of snow.