Homestays introduced near International Border to boost border tourism in J&K’s Samba

He said they have constructed the underground bunker also to ensure the safety of the visitors in case there is firing or shelling from the other side. “As former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee had said, we cannot change our neighbour but we have to remain prepared to avoid getting caught in unwanted situations.”

Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said there are many locations along the 55-km International Border in the district which have the potential to attract tourists in large numbers like Chamliyal shrine, 300-year-old temple Bamu chak, Baba Bali Karan and Baba Sidh Goria shrines.