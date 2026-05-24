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Hours after a minor girl went missing in J&K’s Budgam, she was found dead in a field; rape suspected

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report for 2024, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 887 cases of crimes against children during the year.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimerapeAssaultChild abuseNCRBBudgam

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