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'How long this disempowerment?': Mirwaiz flags PSA, UAPA, property seizures

At least six persons were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly inciting unrest.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirUAPAPropertyPSAMirwaiz Umar Farooq

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