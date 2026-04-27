<p>Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday launched a sharp attack on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> administration, alleging a pattern of “harassment and disempowerment” in the Valley, citing recent crackdowns, student detentions, and the use of stringent laws.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Mirwaiz said multiple agencies were “chasing citizens under one pretext or another,” while properties of locals were being attached and students booked under harsh laws.</p>.<p>His remarks come amid fallout from student protests in Sopore last week. The demonstrations were triggered by allegations of molestation of a Class 9 student by a lecturer, with the case falling under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)</a>.</p>.<p>The protests escalated into clashes in parts of the town, prompting a crackdown by authorities. At least six persons were subsequently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly inciting unrest.</p>.<p>“Students protesting alleged misconduct are booked under PSA, sent to jails outside, ruining their lives and careers,” Mirwaiz said.</p>.<p>He also referred to the case of Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid aka Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case.</p>.Flagrant injustice to underprivileged: Mehbooba on govt action against Shopian school.<p>A Delhi court recently denied him interim bail to visit his critically ill father despite a plea citing a medical emergency.</p>.<p>Mirwaiz, who is also Kashmir’s chief cleric, further criticised the administration’s decision to declare a prominent educational institute in south Kashmir’s Shopian district as an “unlawful entity” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), calling it part of a broader crackdown affecting civil society and institutions with a long legacy in the region.</p>.<p>“Can the LG administration tell people of Kashmir clearly how long they will continue this policy of harassment and disempowerment? And can the elected government tell us how long they will let this happen?” he asked.</p>