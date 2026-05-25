Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Hundreds rescued after Gulmarg cable car develops technical snag

Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as Gondola, were suspended following malfunction.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 10:33 IST
IndiaJammu and KashmirGulmargtechnical snagcable car

Follow us on :

Follow Us