Hurriyat Conference chief urges Kashmiris to stay alert over Waqf Amendment Bill

The Mirwaiz, it said, was also not allowed to attend a media session over the situation in J&K by a reputed national media channel. “At the same event the chief state functionary (LG) when asked about his detention, as always, refuted it outrightly,” it added.

While belying the normalcy claims of the LG administration, Mirwaiz said was unfortunate that he was repeatedly being targeted and detained.

“As assembly elections are nearer and despite the ECIs guidelines that preventive detention and asking people to report to police stations should be avoided, tens of dozens of people are being detained and people especially political workers and youth are being harassed and asked to report to police stations seeking surety bonds from them,” he alleged

“Long lists of people in each police station area to be detained in view of elections have been prepared. There is fear among those being detained and those whose names are in these lists, that once arrested they will be booked under the draconian PSA and UAPA,” the Mirwaiz added.

He appealed to the authorities to desist from such actions that create fear and intimidate people.

The Mirwaiz also paid tributes to the communist leader Sitaram Yechury , who passed away in Delhi on Thursday. Expressing sorrow at his demise, he said Yechury was an advocate of human and political rights of the people of J&K.