IAF's airshow to commemorate 76 years of Jammu and Kashmir's accession enthrals spectators

"The show had a magnificent start with 11 members of the IAF flying high with the national flag and performing the most difficult stunts in the sky. The IAF's Garud Commandos paradropping operation from helicopters to pin down its target was also worth watching," she said.

"I was apprehensive that the show might be cancelled because of the heavy cloud cover. Though rains cut short the show, we enjoyed every bit of the show," said Vinay Kumar, a student of class 11.