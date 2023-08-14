Home
IED detected in J&K's Baramulla ahead of Independence Day

Earlier, a suspicious bag was found by the roadside at Heeri in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 11:14 IST

A day ahead of Independence Day, security forces on Monday detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

A patrolling team of the army and police found the IED in a bag near a college in Kanispora area of the district in the afternoon, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the area which destroyed the IED without causing any damage, they said.

Earlier, a suspicious bag was found by the roadside at Heeri in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

"An explosive shell has been recovered from the bag which was later destroyed by the BDS," an official said.

(Published 14 August 2023, 11:14 IST)
