If BJP contests in Kashmir and doesn't lose deposits, I will quit politics, says Omar Abdullah

Referring to the reported meeting between BJP general secretary and in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari here, he said, "What was the need for Tarun Chugh to bring all of these on one stage to defeat us? If we have done nothing, people will not accept us. If the people would not accept us, then why are you taking our names in your speeches regularly? In that case, why are you using your agencies against us?" he said.