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If it's wrong to impose liquor ban on Hindus, how did Gujarat and Bihar do it: Iltija to Jammu and Kashmir CM

Iltija was commenting on Abdullah's statement that liquor shops were to serve people of those faiths in which the consumption of alcohol was not forbidden.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahIltija Mufti

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