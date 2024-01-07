ILS facilities glide flights smoothly through Srinagar’s winter skies

Srinagar: In the middle of harsh winter, Instrument Landing System (ILS) implementation at Srinagar International Airport has proven a game changer as it has ensured seamless operations even in the dense fog this season.
Fliers from Srinagar, once accustomed to delays and cancellations, now marvel at the efficiency at the solitary civilian airport in Kashmir. The ILS, with its radar and radio systems, has created a virtual pathway for aircraft, ensuring safe landings and take-offs even when visibility is reduced to less than 1000 meters.
Civil aviation officials revealed that the aircrafts at Srinagar Airport operated efficiently, even below the 1000-meter visibility mark this winter, largely due to the upgraded ILS and enhanced Runway Visual Range (RVR).
The success of the ILS system not only elevated the airport's status but also served as a beacon of hope for other regions grappling with similar weather challenges.
Director Srinagar International Airport, Javed Anjum said that despite the persistent low visibility due to fog over the past weeks, the airport witnessed no cancellations or delays
“We have upgraded the facilities, and in the coming days, CAT-II ILS will also be commissioned by the Air Force. However, due to the upgraded RVR and CAT-I, flights are operating smoothly even in low visibility,” he said.
For the past several years, flight schedules used to be thrown into disarray, with delays and cancellations leaving passengers stranded and frustrated during winters. The normally bustling airport used to grapple with unforeseen disruptions. The departure and arrival boards flickered uncertainty, revealing a sea of red as flights were marked either delayed or canceled.
The work to equip Srinagar airport with the latest ILS started in 2022. Installation of the latest equipment at the airport from where dozens of flights operate every day, was a long pending demand of locals as well as tourists. With the start of evening flights a few years back, the demand gained momentum.
Last year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee criticised the government for the frequent cancellations at Srinagar Airport, attributing them to the absence of the latest Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT-II or CAT-III.