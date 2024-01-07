ILS facilities glide flights smoothly through Srinagar’s winter skies

Srinagar: In the middle of harsh winter, Instrument Landing System (ILS) implementation at Srinagar International Airport has proven a game changer as it has ensured seamless operations even in the dense fog this season.

Fliers from Srinagar, once accustomed to delays and cancellations, now marvel at the efficiency at the solitary civilian airport in Kashmir. The ILS, with its radar and radio systems, has created a virtual pathway for aircraft, ensuring safe landings and take-offs even when visibility is reduced to less than 1000 meters.

Civil aviation officials revealed that the aircrafts at Srinagar Airport operated efficiently, even below the 1000-meter visibility mark this winter, largely due to the upgraded ILS and enhanced Runway Visual Range (RVR).

The success of the ILS system not only elevated the airport's status but also served as a beacon of hope for other regions grappling with similar weather challenges.