In his first visit to J&K in third term, PM Modi to launch multiple projects, lead Yoga Day event on June 21

The visit follows an unprecedented turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent Lok Sabha election, drawing global attention and carrying significant messages for both the international community and the domestic populace.

Amid a series of recent terror attacks in the Union Territory, extensive security measures are in place around Srinagar. The Special Protection Group has conducted mock drills on all routes leading to the SKICC, and a high alert has been declared across Srinagar district. The SPG took over the function venue two days before the Prime Minister's visit to ensure thorough sanitization.

In addition to SPG, navy Marco commandos are stationed around the SKICC. Hundreds of security personnel are deployed throughout the city, equipped with mobile security bunkers, sophisticated weapons, and high-tech surveillance devices.

Human and electronic surveillance, drone supervision, vast area domination, and Hawk-eye monitoring of the VVIP route are being implemented ahead of the visit. The J&K police have declared a "temporary red zone" for drone and quadcopter operations in Srinagar, according to a statement posted on X.

