In his first visit to J&K in third term, PM Modi to launch multiple projects, lead Yoga Day event on June 21

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Srinagar on Thursday evening for a two-day tour, during which he is set to launch developmental projects worth over Rs 1800 crore and participate in the International Yoga Day 2024 event on Friday.
This marks his first visit to the Union Territory since being elected for a historic third term. Modi will also attend the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
According to an official release from the Press Information Bureau, the Prime Minister will join the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC on June 21 at around 6:30 AM, where he will address the gathering and participate in the CYP Yoga session.
The visit follows an unprecedented turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent Lok Sabha election, drawing global attention and carrying significant messages for both the international community and the domestic populace.
Amid a series of recent terror attacks in the Union Territory, extensive security measures are in place around Srinagar. The Special Protection Group has conducted mock drills on all routes leading to the SKICC, and a high alert has been declared across Srinagar district. The SPG took over the function venue two days before the Prime Minister's visit to ensure thorough sanitization.
In addition to SPG, navy Marco commandos are stationed around the SKICC. Hundreds of security personnel are deployed throughout the city, equipped with mobile security bunkers, sophisticated weapons, and high-tech surveillance devices.
Human and electronic surveillance, drone supervision, vast area domination, and Hawk-eye monitoring of the VVIP route are being implemented ahead of the visit. The J&K police have declared a "temporary red zone" for drone and quadcopter operations in Srinagar, according to a statement posted on X.
