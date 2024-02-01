In Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar, valley plains receive season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: After a prolonged dry spell, the residents of Srinagar woke up to a magical sight on Thursday with the season’s first snowfall gracefully blanketing the city in a shimmering white coat.

For the people of Srinagar, the season's first snowfall was more than just a meteorological event - a reminder of the beauty that lies within the changing of seasons. Children were seen rushing outside with their laughter echoing through the narrow alleys as they enjoyed the newfound playground bestowed upon them by nature.

Besides, the city, all other district headquarters of the Valley received the season's first snowfall while higher reaches received moderate snowfall, reports said.

Authorities moved snow clearance machines early in the morning to clear major highways and link roads in the Valley.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold, locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan,’ ended on January 29 with the absence of snowfall in the plains leaving locals yearning for the signature winter charm.