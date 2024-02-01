In Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar, valley plains receive season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: After a prolonged dry spell, the residents of Srinagar woke up to a magical sight on Thursday with the season’s first snowfall gracefully blanketing the city in a shimmering white coat.
For the people of Srinagar, the season's first snowfall was more than just a meteorological event - a reminder of the beauty that lies within the changing of seasons. Children were seen rushing outside with their laughter echoing through the narrow alleys as they enjoyed the newfound playground bestowed upon them by nature.
Besides, the city, all other district headquarters of the Valley received the season's first snowfall while higher reaches received moderate snowfall, reports said.
Authorities moved snow clearance machines early in the morning to clear major highways and link roads in the Valley.
The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold, locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan,’ ended on January 29 with the absence of snowfall in the plains leaving locals yearning for the signature winter charm.
While winter and snowfall create hardships for people in the Valley, on tourism front, they are a boon. In the famous health resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the snow draws tourists in droves.
Director of the local MeT office, Mukhtar Ahmad said on Friday that the weather will remain mostly dry with the possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.
“There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at many places of J&K on Saturday,” he said.
J&K Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued a low danger level avalanche warning at 2800 and 3500 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Doda district in Jammu and Ganderbal in Kashmir.
A spokesman of the Authority said that an avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Poonch in Jammu and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.