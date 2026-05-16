<p>Srinagar: For decades, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir’s</a> politics revolved around competing ideologies, separatist sentiment and the promises of mainstream parties.</p><p>But in a Valley now witnessing expanding trade, rising entrepreneurship and growing commercial activity, a new and perhaps more influential constituency for peace is emerging — ordinary Kashmiris whose livelihoods increasingly depend on stability and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">economic growth</a>.</p><p>In a region long defined by political uncertainty and conflict, many traders, business owners and young entrepreneurs now believe survival and prosperity depend less on political rhetoric and more on uninterrupted commerce, investment and integration with India’s wider economy.</p>.One year after Pahalgam attack, Kashmir reflects on loss, livelihoods and resilience.<p>The shift comes amid unprecedented economic activity linked to tourism, retail trade, transport, horticulture and services.</p><p>Official figures presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly earlier this year showed that Kashmir received nearly 35 lakh tourists in 2024, the highest ever recorded in the Valley.</p><p>The change is visible across Kashmir’s markets, industrial clusters and commercial hubs. From Srinagar’s Lal Chowk to wholesale fruit traders, transporters, hoteliers and online businesses, economic activity has become increasingly tied to the idea of stability.</p><p>“Earlier, shutdowns and disruptions were seen largely through a political lens. Now people immediately calculate the economic cost — cancelled hotel bookings, unsold handicrafts and losses in transport and trade,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a handicrafts trader in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.</p><p>“A large number of families are directly dependent on tourism today, so there is far greater public anxiety whenever instability affects business,” he added</p><p>Business stakeholders say even brief disruptions now trigger immediate concerns over cancelled orders, reduced footfall and financial losses. Traders point out that prolonged unrest no longer affects only tourism but also retail markets, transport services, fruit exports and the growing online business sector.</p><p>The Valley has witnessed a visible rise in new businesses over the past few years, particularly among educated youth exploring opportunities in e-commerce, food ventures, logistics, digital marketing and tourism-linked enterprises.</p>.One year after Op Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir sees tighter security, lingering border gaps.<p>“We grew up hearing only about conflict and uncertainty, but our generation is thinking more about careers, businesses and financial independence,” said Insha, a Srinagar-based entrepreneur who runs an online dry fruit and handicrafts venture. “Today many young Kashmiris are connected to customers and markets across India through digital platforms.”</p><p>Trade bodies say the psychological shift becomes most visible during periods of tension, when fears of economic losses dominate conversations among ordinary people. Markets that once remained shut for days during unrest now tend to reopen quickly as traders attempt to minimise losses and maintain business continuity.</p><p>Tourism has played an important role in this transformation by generating employment for transporters, artisans, restaurants and small vendors. But business leaders say the larger story is Kashmir’s growing dependence on a functioning economy rather than tourism alone.</p><p>“We are seeing a complete economic ecosystem evolve around stability,” said Ayoub Ahmad, a businessman associated with the transport sector. “Whether it is apple trade, retail shops, transport or tourism, people understand that disturbances affect incomes immediately. That is why business communities increasingly want calm and predictability.”</p><p>Analysts say the rise of a business-oriented middle class could gradually reshape public priorities in the Valley. Political grievances and debates over identity and governance remain deeply rooted, but economic aspirations — particularly among younger generations — are increasingly influencing social attitudes.</p><p>In Kashmir today, the strongest advocates of stability may increasingly be ordinary citizens who have the most to lose from unrest — traders protecting businesses, entrepreneurs building startups and families whose futures depend on a functioning economy.</p>