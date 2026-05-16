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In Kashmir, business emerges as the strongest voice for peace

The shift comes amid unprecedented economic activity linked to tourism, retail trade, transport, horticulture and services.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarbusiness

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