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In Kashmir’s village of 500 springs, a centuries-old ritual keep water sources alive

What appears to be a traditional fishing festival is, in fact, one of Kashmir’s oldest community-led conservation practices.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:58 IST
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