In one month Amarnath Yatra surpasses 2023 arrivals

Pilgrims from all corners of the country have thronged to the revered shrine, reaffirming their faith and devotion.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, situated in south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 3,888 meters, is revered by Hindus for its natural ice Shiva Lingam, considered a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

A senior official involved in the smooth conduct of the yatra said though the numbers are increasing, it can’t breach the 2011 mark when over six lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine.

“From a peak of over 20 thousand pilgrims visiting the cave shrine per day in the initial days of the yatra, the number has come down to less than five thousand now. From next week it will come down further and we expect the final tally may be somewhere between 5.20 to 5.40 lakh pilgrims,” he said.

Since the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) took control of the yatra in 2001, the number of pilgrims has varied: 1.91 lakh in 2001, 1.10 in 2002, 1.70 in 2003, 4 lakh in 2004, 3.88 in 2005, 3.47 in 2006, 2.96 in 2007, 5.33 in 2008, 3.81 in 2009, 4.55 in 2010, 6.21 in 2011, 6.35 in 2012, 3.54 in 2013, 3.72 in 2014, 3.52 in 2015, 2.21 in 2016, 2.60 in 2017, 2.85 in 2018, 3.43 in 2019, 3.04 in 2022, and 4.50 in 2023. The yatra was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.