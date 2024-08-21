Home
Incarcerated MP Engineer Rashid’s brother resigns from government job; likely to lead AIP’s election campaign in J&K

Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 17:09 IST

Srinagar: Sheikh Khursheed, the younger brother of the imprisoned Member of Parliament (MP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has resigned from his government job, signaling a potential shift towards a more active role in politics.

Khursheed's move is widely viewed as a strategic decision, positioning him to lead the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) in the upcoming Assembly election campaign. Sources indicate that he is likely to contest the Langate Assembly seat—a constituency previously represented by his brother in both 2008 and 2014, where AIP enjoys significant support.

Although Khursheed confirmed his resignation to focus on strengthening the party, he has remained non-committal about whether he will personally contest in the Assembly polls.

Engineer Rashid's political influence was notably reinforced earlier this year when he unexpectedly defeated prominent political figures of Kashmir - National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone - in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Rashid secured a victory with a margin of 2.04 lakh votes, totaling 4.72 lakh votes, and led in 15 out of the 18 Assembly segments within the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, spread over four districts.

As Khursheed enters the political arena, expectations are high. His decision is anticipated to energize AIP supporters, particularly in the absence of Engineer Rashid. Moreover, his resignation from government service could potentially attract sympathy votes given the circumstances surrounding his brother's incarceration.

Published 21 August 2024, 17:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAssembly election

