Incarcerated MP Engineer Rashid’s brother resigns from government job; likely to lead AIP’s election campaign in J&K

Although Khursheed confirmed his resignation to focus on strengthening the party, he has remained non-committal about whether he will personally contest in the Assembly polls.

Engineer Rashid's political influence was notably reinforced earlier this year when he unexpectedly defeated prominent political figures of Kashmir - National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone - in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Rashid secured a victory with a margin of 2.04 lakh votes, totaling 4.72 lakh votes, and led in 15 out of the 18 Assembly segments within the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, spread over four districts.

As Khursheed enters the political arena, expectations are high. His decision is anticipated to energize AIP supporters, particularly in the absence of Engineer Rashid. Moreover, his resignation from government service could potentially attract sympathy votes given the circumstances surrounding his brother's incarceration.