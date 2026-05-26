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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

India strongly rejects 'unwarranted' references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pak joint statement

The joint statement was issued during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsChinaJammu and Kashmir

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