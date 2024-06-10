Army search operation underway in J&K's Reasi day after terrorist attack on bus

The Indian Army on Monday carried out a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi after a bus was attacked by terrorists near Shiv Khori Shrine on Sunday, ANI reported.
Drones are being used for the operation to examine the forest area.
The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has also arrived at the location.
Ten people have lost their lives while several were injured as the bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge after a terror attack.
The terrorists opened fire at the bus during which the driver got injured and lost control of the vehicle.
More to follow...
Published 10 June 2024, 03:20 IST