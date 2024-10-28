Indian Army dog 'Phantom' killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

<p>Jammu: An Army dog laid down its life after being hit by a bullet from terrorists during an encounter in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Monday, the force said.</p><p>The courage, loyalty and dedication of the canine — Phantom — will never be forgotten, it added.</p><p>The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero -- a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom."</p>.<p>"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries," it added.</p><p>In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised and warlike stores have been recovered, it further said.</p>