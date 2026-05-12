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Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Poonch, intruder killed

The troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirLine of ControlPoonchinfiltration bid

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