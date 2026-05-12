<p>Poonch/Jammu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-army">Indian Army</a> on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/line-of-control">Line of Control</a> (LoC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poonch">Poonch</a> district and eliminated an intruder, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati forward area when alert troops detected a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inside Indian territory and challenged them, triggering a gun battle, they said.</p>.<p>"Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today," the White Knight Corps said on X.</p>.<p>White Knight Corps troops swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC, the Army said, adding that one intruder has been neutralised.</p>.<p>The troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector, they said.</p>.<p>Sources said the intruder, suspected to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was trying to infiltrate into this side of the border near Bicho Post in Mankote.</p>