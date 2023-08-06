Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultra was not immediately known.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 10:21 IST

Follow Us

The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, police said.

'Army & Kupwara police in a joint #operation foiled an #infilitration bid by neutralising a #terrorist on #LoC in Amrohi area of #Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,' Police tweeted.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultra was not immediately known.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 August 2023, 10:21 IST)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT