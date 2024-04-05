JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Infiltration bid foiled in J&K; 1 terrorist killed

Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders, they said.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 04:20 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, officials said.

Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders, they said.

However, the intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the soldiers, resulting in the killing of at least one terrorist, they added.

The operation is in progress, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 April 2024, 04:20 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT