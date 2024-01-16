Intel agencies in J&K on alert ahead of upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Additional DGP Anand Jain on Monday directed all the intelligence agencies to be alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations so that anti-national elements do not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Reviewing security arrangements for Republic Day at a high-level meeting of officers of intelligence agencies, the Army, BSF, CRPF, and civil administration here he asked the supervisory officers to remain alert in their areas.