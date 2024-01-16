JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Intel agencies in J&K on alert ahead of upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Additional DGP Anand Jain apprised the Army, BSF, CRPF, and civil administration about beefing up the security in the valley and has asked the supervisory officers to remain alert in their areas.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 02:57 IST

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Additional DGP Anand Jain on Monday directed all the intelligence agencies to be alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations so that anti-national elements do not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Reviewing security arrangements for Republic Day at a high-level meeting of officers of intelligence agencies, the Army, BSF, CRPF, and civil administration here he asked the supervisory officers to remain alert in their areas.

"Proper coordination should be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, and security organisations to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations," Jain said.

He stressed that proper briefing should be given to the officials deployed for Republic Day duty. Adequate security arrangements should be made available in and around the venue of the Republic Day function at the M A Stadium, the police officer added.

(Published 16 January 2024, 02:57 IST)
