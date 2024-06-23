Internet becoming medium of sustaining terrorism, separatism in J-K: DGP R R Swain

Jammu: Director General of Police R R Swain on Sunday said the internet is emerging as a medium of sustaining terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistani handlers use the virtual world to push infiltrators and smuggle weapons into the Union Territory.

The DGP was speaking at a function after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Cyber Police Station, Jammu zone, adjoining to Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu here.

“Internet is becoming a medium of sustaining terrorism and separatism in J&K with 75 per cent of the challenge linked to it. Maybe some officers will put it between 60 to 80 per cent but making this statement, I am not far from the truth,” he said.