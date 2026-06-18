Iran conflict sparks demand for Kashmir’s 'red gold' amid falling harvests

<p>Srinagar: From festive kheer and kesar milk to premium sweets and celebratory feasts, saffron remains a cherished ingredient in many Indian homes. But the prized spice’s soaring price today owes as much to tensions in West Asia as to declining harvests, erratic weather and shrinking saffron fields in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kashmir">Kashmir</a>, India’s only major saffron-producing region.</p><p>With concerns mounting over supplies from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran</a>, which dominates global saffron production, demand for Kashmir saffron has risen sharply in recent weeks.</p><p>Yet the Valley’s growers are grappling with declining output creating a paradox of rising prices amid falling production.</p><p>According to traders, saffron that sold for around ₹2.5 lakh per kg last year is now fetching between ₹3.2 lakh and ₹3.7 lakh per kg.</p><p>“The demand for Kashmir saffron has witnessed a noticeable rise this year due to the West Asia crisis,” said Abdul Majeed Wani, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Saffron Growers Association.</p><p>He said buyers from domestic and international markets were increasingly looking towards Kashmir as uncertainty persisted in Iran, which accounts for nearly 85 to 90 per cent of global saffron production.</p><p>The development has brought rare cheer to growers in Pampore, the saffron-growing hub on the outskirts of Srinagar.</p><p>Kashmir saffron enjoys a Geographical Indication (GI) tag and commands a premium in the market because of its distinctive aroma, colouring strength and high crocin content.</p>.Explained | Kashmir’s tourist boom is back, but are visitors missing the best of the Valley?.<p>However, the current price boom masks a deeper crisis confronting the sector.</p><p>Official figures show saffron production in Kashmir declined from 23.53 metric tonnes in 2023-24 to 19.58 metric tonnes in 2024-25. Growers attribute the fall to prolonged dry spells and changing rainfall patterns.</p><p>“Saffron needs several spells of rainfall between August and November for proper flowering and yield,” said Bilal Wani, a grower in Pampore. “The weather has become increasingly unpredictable.”</p><p>Climate change is widely regarded as the biggest long-term threat to the crop. Rising temperatures and erratic precipitation have affected flowering cycles, while inadequate irrigation continues to worry farmers despite interventions under the National Saffron Mission.</p><p>The challenges do not end there. Urban expansion around Pampore has steadily reduced saffron-growing land, while farmers have also reported increasing damage from porcupines that feed on saffron corms beneath the soil.</p><p>Agricultural experts warn that the recent price rally, though welcome, is largely being driven by supply concerns rather than increased productivity.</p><p>For now, growers are enjoying a rare period of optimism. Demand has strengthened from domestic buyers as well as export markets in the Gulf, and the West.</p><p>But experts caution that a market driven by shortages and geopolitical uncertainty is inherently fragile.</p>