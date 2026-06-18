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Iran conflict sparks demand for Kashmir’s 'red gold' amid falling harvests

With concerns mounting over supplies from Iran, which dominates global saffron production, demand for Kashmir saffron has risen sharply in recent weeks.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsIranJammu and Kashmirsaffron

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