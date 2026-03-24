<p>Srinagar: From cars and motorcycles to gold ornaments and even centuries-old copper utensils, an extraordinary wave of public donations has swept across Kashmir and Ladakh, as people contribute to relief efforts for crisis-hit Iran—reviving a civilisational connection that many here describe as “older than memory itself.”<br><br>Community-led drives, particularly in Shia-majority pockets of the Kashmir Valley and Kargil, have witnessed residents parting with personal valuables in an unprecedented show of solidarity. </p>.Kashmir reacts with grief, anger to Kabul hospital strike during Ramadan.<p>Mosques, imambargahs and volunteer groups have turned into collection centres, with women donating jewellery and children contributing their savings.<br><br>In a striking example from Ladakh, Villayat Ali from Sapi in Kargil reportedly made the first major donation in the region by gifting his Hyundai i20 car to the Iran relief fund. The gesture has since sparked a chain reaction, with at least one more car donated in Kargil over the past two days, according to local organisers.<br><br>Across Kashmir, donation tables have filled up with cash, gold ornaments, heirlooms and even traditional copper utensil -- items deeply embedded in Kashmiri households and cultural memory. In several instances, people have also pledged land and other high-value assets, underscoring the emotional depth of the campaign.<br><br>Observers say the scale of response cannot be viewed merely as charity, but as a reflection of centuries-old historical, cultural and religious ties between Kashmir and Iran. Historians note that these connections date back to ancient trade routes linking Kashmir with Persia, which facilitated the exchange of goods, ideas and cultural practices.<br><br>From the 14th century onwards, the relationship deepened significantly with the arrival of Persian Sufi saints, scholars and traders, leaving a lasting imprint on Kashmir’s language, art, crafts and social life. <br><br>Persian became the official language of administration and intellectual life in Kashmir for several centuries, earning the region the title “Iran-e-Sagheer” or “Little Iran.”<br><br>Even today, the influence is visible in Kashmiri architecture, crafts like carpet weaving and papier-mache, and religious traditions—particularly among the Shia population in areas like Kargil. <br><br>The ongoing donation drive has gathered momentum in recent days, with organisers claiming contributions worth crores of rupees. Items are being monetised and routed through authorised channels for transfer to Iran.<br><br>Individual stories of sacrifice continue to emerge. A young bride has reportedly donated her wedding jewellery, while students have handed over personal savings. Traders and professionals have also joined in, framing the effort as a humanitarian response rooted in shared history and identity.<br><br>As the campaign continues, the nature of contributions—from modest household items to cars—reflects not just generosity, but a deeply ingrained sense of connection, shaped over centuries between Kashmir and Iran.</p>