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‘Iran-e-Sagheer’ link reconnected as donations pour in from Kashmir to war-hit country

Observers say the scale of response can't be viewed merely as charity, but as a reflection of centuries-old ties between Kashmir and Iran.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsIranJammu and KashmirKargil

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