Islamic seminary in Kashmir declared 'unlawful entity' under UAPA

<p>Srinagar: In a significant escalation of its crackdown on institutions allegedly linked to separatist networks, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> administration has declared a Darul Uloom (Islamic seminary) in south Kashmir an “unlawful entity” under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unlawful-activities-prevention-act">Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act</a> (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-judge-laments-uapa-misuse-poor-representation-of-women-in-judiciary-3941206">UAPA</a>).</p><p>Officials said the action was taken over alleged links between the seminary and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, along with concerns that it had contributed to radicalisation.</p><p>The institution - Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, located in Imam Sahib area of Shopian - is considered one of the largest seminaries in the valley, with a long history of providing religious education, particularly to students from economically weaker backgrounds.</p><p>The order, issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg under Section 8(1) of the UAPA, was based on a police dossier citing what authorities described as “covert linkages” with the proscribed outfit and activities “prejudicial to national security”.</p><p>According to officials, the dossier flagged a range of alleged irregularities, including issues related to registration, land use and financial transparency. It also pointed to the alleged presence of individuals linked to Jamaat-e-Islami in the seminary’s management and faculty.</p>.Flagrant injustice to underprivileged: Mehbooba on govt action against Shopian school.<p>Authorities further cited intelligence inputs claiming that some former students of the institution had joined militant ranks, and that the seminary had, over time, fostered an environment “conducive to radicalisation”.</p><p>Officials said due process was followed before the declaration. A show-cause notice was issued to the management last month, and its response was examined before the administration concluded that the explanations were unsatisfactory.</p><p>With the notification under UAPA, authorities are empowered to take further action, including sealing the premises and freezing financial assets linked to the institution.</p><p>The move is being seen as part of a broader campaign launched after 2019 to dismantle networks linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was banned by the Centre over alleged involvement in separatist and militant activities.</p><p>The decision has drawn political reactions in the Valley, with critics calling it excessive and warning of its impact on educational institutions, while the administration maintains that the step is necessary to curb radicalisation and safeguard security.</p>