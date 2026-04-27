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Islamic seminary in Kashmir declared 'unlawful entity' under UAPA

According to officials, the dossier flagged a range of alleged irregularities, including issues related to registration, land use and financial transparency.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirUAPA

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