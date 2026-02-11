Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J-K CM expresses regret over Assembly remarks, agrees to expunge words

Reiterating his responsibility as the CM, Abdullah said that he represented voters from all regions and had responded to questions raised by the Opposition, despite some being difficult to answer.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsOmar Abdullahlegislative assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us