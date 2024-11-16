Home
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha visits Jhiri Mela, says panchayat, ULB polls to be held soon

The last panchayat and ULB elections were held between October and December in 2018, and the elected entities have already completed their five-year term.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 14:35 IST

