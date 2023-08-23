Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Man injured in low-intensity blast in Jammu

The explosive material of low intensity was kept in the house for illegal hunting of animals.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 10:04 IST

Follow Us

A man was injured on Wednesday when some low-intensity explosive material, used for illegal hunting of animals, went off inside a house here, a senior police officer said.

The blast took place at Chatha on the outskirts of the city and further investigation is on, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.

Quoting initial investigation, he said the explosive material of low intensity was kept in the house for illegal hunting of animals.

One person was injured and shifted to hospital, the officer said, adding a case under relevant sections of law was registered and a probe is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 August 2023, 10:04 IST)
India NewsJammu & Kashmir

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT