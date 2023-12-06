J&K police attach property belonging to alleged terror associate in Bandipora district

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against terror-funding, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached a property belonging to an alleged terror associate in northern Bandipora district.
The property, 14 marla (3811 sq feet) land belonging to the family of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a “terror associate” of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was attached under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
“Bandipora Police has attached 14 Marla of residential land at Ashtengoo Bandipora in case FIR No.43/2022. The land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA. The land belongs to the family of a terror associate of LeT, Irfan Ahmad Bhat. His brother had also exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2000,” J&K police wrote on X, formerly twitter.
In the recent months J&K police have taken a decisive action against individuals accused of terrorism. The police, in collaboration with national security agencies, have attached properties belonging to those involved in terror activities.
“The strategic move is part of a larger operation to curb the funding sources of terrorist networks operating in the region. The targeted properties, ranging from residences to businesses, are identified through thorough investigations and intelligence gathering,” a senior police officer told DH.
“The story behind each attached property unveils a web of clandestine activities, intertwining the lives of the accused with the broader security concerns of the region. The police faced challenges, including navigating intricate networks and ensuring due process, but the dedication to national security remains unwavering,” he added.