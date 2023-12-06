J&K police attach property belonging to alleged terror associate in Bandipora district

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against terror-funding, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached a property belonging to an alleged terror associate in northern Bandipora district.



The property, 14 marla (3811 sq feet) land belonging to the family of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a “terror associate” of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was attached under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).