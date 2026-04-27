<p>Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday quashed the detention of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party"> Aam Aadmi Party </a>(AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), setting aside the preventive custody order that had kept him lodged in jail since September last year.</p><p>Malik, the lone AAP legislator from Doda and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained on September 8, 2025, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act on allegations of activities prejudicial to public order. He had been lodged in Kathua district jail since his arrest.</p><p>Allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by Malik, the High Court ruled that the detention could not be sustained in law, effectively paving the way for his release, subject to any other cases. Detailed reasons for the court’s decision were not immediately available.</p><p>The case had been under consideration for several months, with the court reserving its judgment on February 23 after hearing arguments from both sides.</p>.AAP MLA Mehraj Malik detained: Doda tense, prohibitory orders remain in force.<p>Malik’s detention had drawn significant attention as he became the first sitting MLA in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir </a>to be booked under the PSA, a law that permits detention without trial for extended periods.</p><p>His arrest had triggered protests in parts of Jammu, particularly in his home district of Doda and prompted criticism from opposition parties over the use of preventive detention against an elected representative.</p><p>Authorities had justified the move by citing multiple cases against Malik and alleging that his actions and statements had the potential to disturb public order. Malik, however, had challenged the detention as arbitrary and politically motivated.</p><p>The law, enacted in 1978, has long been criticised by civil liberties groups for allowing prolonged detention without formal charges or trial.</p><p>In a related development earlier, the High Court had also set aside the PSA detention of one of Malik’s aides, pointing to procedural lapses.</p><p>With the court now overturning the detention order, Malik is expected to be released from custody, unless authorities invoke fresh grounds or he is required in connection with other cases.</p>