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Jammu & Kashmir High Court quashes PSA detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by Malik, the High Court ruled that the detention could not be sustained in law, effectively paving the way for his release, subject to any other cases.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyJammu and Kashmir

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