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Jammu & Kashmir: Kathua fire guts two dozen hutments, forest blaze sparks mine blasts in Rajouri

A forest fire in Rajouri district triggered a series of landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Keri sector.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirRajouriKathua

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