Jammu & Kashmir: Kathua fire guts two dozen hutments, forest blaze sparks mine blasts in Rajouri

<p>Jammu: A massive fire reduced nearly two dozen hutments to ashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district early Wednesday, leaving several migrant workers homeless and causing extensive damage to household belongings, officials said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> broke out in a cluster of temporary dwellings adjacent to a scrapyard at Maggar Khad in the Chak Gota area of the district around 4 am and spread rapidly due to the highly combustible material used in the structures, the officials said.</p>.<p>They said Fire and Emergency Services personnel, assisted by locals, launched a fire fighting operation and contained the flames.</p>.<p>While no loss of life was reported, the fire destroyed household goods, clothes, utensils, three motorcycles and other essential items belonging to the migrant workers, mostly rag-pickers from Bihar, the officials said.</p>.Kanpur: Massive fire guts plastic furniture warehouse; no casualties.<p>Recalling the moments when the fire engulfed her house, one of the victims, Anita Devi, said, "We were asleep when the fire broke out. By the time we realised what was happening, the flames had spread rapidly." She said people managed to get all her family members out safely, but all their belongings were destroyed.</p>.<p>"Now we have nothing left except the clothes we were wearing when we fled our home," she said, seeking government assistance and community support for the restoration of their livelihoods.</p>.<p>In a separate incident, a forest fire in Rajouri district triggered a series of landmine explosions along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/line-of-control">Line of Control</a> in Keri sector.</p>.<p>Officials said loud blasts were heard from the forested area as the fire spread through the dry vegetation but there was no casualty.</p>.<p>Security forces and civil authorities monitored the situation closely, while firefighting teams worked to bring the blaze under control, the officials said.</p>.<p>Forest fires were also reported from several other areas in Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur districts in the last 24 hours, the officials said. Forest fires have become increasingly common across Jammu during the summer months due to rising temperatures and prolonged dry conditions. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution and avoid activities that could trigger fires in vulnerable forest zones.</p>